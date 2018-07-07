A 32-year-old man living in Ralston safely surrendered to police Friday afternoon after setting rooms inside his house on fire.
The incident began when the man started calling 911 in recent days and sharing bizarre threats, according to the Ralston police chief.
Police showed up at the man’s home Friday, near 81st Street and Ralston Avenue, in response to the threats. The man, who was threatening to harm himself, then started a fire in the home. Police negotiated briefly with the man, who surrendered a short time later.
Firefighters put out the fire, which did not do major damage. But as the man was being taken into custody, he made more threats about his home being booby-trapped, Chief Marc Leonardo said.
Rather than take chances, two nearby houses were evacuated and 81st Street was closed in the area. The Omaha police bomb squad was called in to check out the house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.