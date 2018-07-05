04_4TH_RALSTON5.JPG
The grand finale of the 2015 Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce's Fireworks Spectacular soars high above the city Monday night to cap Ralston's 51st annual Independence Day celebration.

 ADAM KLINKER/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE

The City of Ralston’s Fourth of July fireworks display, which had been rescheduled for Thursday, has been canceled.

Mayor Don Groesser said about four minutes of the 15-minute display was shot off Wednesday night, but then the show was shut down because of a storm that rushed in.

Groesser said the wind and rain destroyed the remaining fireworks.

The city originally rescheduled the fireworks show for Thursday, but it had to be canceled.

Groesser said the fireworks company doesn’t have the fireworks to launch a new show.

“We feel terrible, but there’s nothing we can do about it,” he said.

Groesser said the city knew that storms were expected Wednesday evening but had hoped to finish the display before they hit.

