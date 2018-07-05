Children waved flags and collected candy Wednesday as thousands of people lined the route of Ralston’s 58th annual Independence Day Parade.
“We live in Bellevue, but we come every year for this,” said Mindy Anderson, who was walking to the starting line with a lawn chair tucked under her arm. “This is always so much fun. It’s something we look forward to as soon as summer starts.”
Anderson was not alone; the Ralston Area Chamber of Commerce estimates that 42,000 people turn out for the parade every year in the Omaha suburb of 6,200. Ralston’s July Fourth festivities were meant to end with a spectacular fireworks display, but thunderstorms halted the show. The display was rescheduled for Thursday night.
People crowded under canopies and umbrellas seeking shade as the sun beat down from a clear blue sky. At some points along the mile-long route, parade watchers were packed 10 to 15 deep.
Ken Young’s yellow Ford F-250 pickup truck pulled a large Square Dance Omaha trailer loaded with 18 men and women stepping to the commands of caller Lanny Weakland. The dancers, all members of area square dance clubs, never paused during the 50 minutes it took to navigate the route.
Their lively music caught the attention of adults and children alike as many observers twirled and clapped along as square dancers passed. Young said it was the sixth year in the parade for Square Dance Omaha.
“Come on and join us for square lessons,” Young hollered to a woman dressed in red, white and blue. “If we can square dance, so can you!”
Just ahead of the dancers, two little girls blew soap bubbles at the crowd from the Gardener Auto & Trailers entry. Adults walked alongside the girls handing out candy to children of all ages.
Laura Hermann, who drove the van pulling the bubble blowers, said it was the 30th year of participation for business owner Jim Gardner.
“We’ve got three generations up here today,” Hermann said. “This parade is one of my favorite things because of the family camaraderie and the hometown feeling you get.”
For Dylan Klenda, 11, of Ralston, the parade was a chance to have some fun and raise money for a good cause. Dylan sold lemonade and water while stationed at the family’s tiki bar in front of his house. Part of his earnings were earmarked for the Nebraska Humane Society.
Asked what he likes about the parade, Dylan was succinct. “It’s America,” he said. “Freedom rings today!”
The Klenda family lives on one of the many side streets where parade participants line up before merging at the starting line near 80th and Highland Streets. His mother, Genevieve Klenda, said family and friends drop over every year for the festivities.
“We have a great spot to see the parade before it gets going,” she said. “This is always a special day.”
