Author Rainbow Rowell has cancelled her public appearance in Omaha, previously scheduled for Wednesday.

The Nebraska-based writer, formerly a World-Herald columnist and currently touring for her latest novel, "Wayward Son," announced on social media Tuesday that she had to cancel events, including a Wednesday stop at Omaha's Westside Middle School.

The event required advance purchase of $5 or $25 seats.

Carl Erickson, an event planner and community outreach coordinator with The Bookworm, said Rowell's appearance will be rescheduled but he doesn't have a date yet. He said purchased tickets would be good for the future event. (The Jan. 1, 2020, date currently listed on Eventbrite is not correct, he said.)

Ticket buyers who can't make the new event can request a refund once the new date is announced.

Rainbow had posted to Instagram and Twitter Tuesday afternoon that she had a respiratory virus "and all the tea and fanfiction in the world hasn't gotten me back on my feet. I am so, so sorry."

She said also canceled a Thursday appearance in Denver and Friday in San Francisco.

"Omaha — I will reschedule soon!" she said in her post. 

