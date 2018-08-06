Far fewer Douglas County taxpayers protested their property valuations this year than last.
The total number of formal protests filed with the county was 3,169. That's fewer than half as many as in the tumultuous 2017, and the third fewest since 2007, according to county records.
County Assessor Diane Battiato touted the lower number of protests as "a major improvement over past years." She said the protests filed this year represented 3.27 percent of the 96,856 properties whose valuations her office changed this year.
Last year, Battiato's office changed the valuations on more than 149,000 properties. People filed protests over 4.38 percent of those.
"We're very, very pleased with the lower percentages," Battiato said. "They say a lot about we've gotten a handle on not just the discrepancies, but the market areas."
Battiato said her office's communications with taxpayers have improved. But she mainly attributed the decrease in protests to a change in how the county groups homes for valuation purposes.
In 2017, the county had six sales market areas. This year the county has 17 such areas, almost three times as many.
They roughly track high school attendance boundaries. The areas generally are similar in the age of housing and economic conditions. That makes for smaller, more homogeneous areas, and a more precise analysis of sales and property values within them, Battiato said.
"By doing that in smaller areas, we could concentrate on those areas that were having the most appreciation," she said.
Battiato, a Democrat, is seeking re-election this year. Her Republican challenger, Walt Peffer, said the lower number of protests this year didn't surprise him.
"It's an election year," Peffer said.
Asked what he meant by that, Peffer would not say if he was implying that Battiato deliberately changed fewer valuations this year for political purposes.
Battiato said this year's valuations and decrease in protests have nothing to do with the election.
She said she and her staff had begun the work in early 2017, well before the election year, of setting up more, smaller market areas and that it led this year to more concise analysis of sales and market trends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.