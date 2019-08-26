OPPD logo teaser (copy) (copy) (copy)

Power went out Monday morning in a large part of north-central Omaha from 107th to 120th Street and Blondo Street to West Dodge Road, the Omaha Public Power District reported.

OPPD's power outage map also showed large parts of Saunders and Dodge Counties without power after 12:10 a.m. The map showed power restored to most everyone an hour later.

