Omaha police were searching for a pickup truck Thursday morning in connection with a break-in and theft of an ATV at the City of Omaha's impound lot.
According to Douglas County 911 dispatchers, a Ford pickup truck rammed through the impound lot's gate around 3:20 a.m.
A man then stole an impounded all-terrain vehicle from the lot at 7809 F St.
No injuries were reported.
