Omaha police were searching for a pickup truck Thursday morning in connection with a break-in and theft of an ATV at the City of Omaha's impound lot.

According to Douglas County 911 dispatchers, a Ford pickup truck rammed through the impound lot's gate around 3:20 a.m.

A man then stole an impounded all-terrain vehicle from the lot at 7809 F St.

No injuries were reported.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

