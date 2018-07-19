Police were investigating a shooting Thursday morning near Hanscom Boulevard and Vinton Street that left a 21-year-old man with serious injuries.
The shooting on Hanscom Boulevard was reported around 7:10 a.m., Douglas County 911 dispatchers said.
The man was taken to Nebraska Medical Center with what rescue squad personnel at the scene considered critical injuries.
Police said the incident may have involved a self-inflicted gunshot.
