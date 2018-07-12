OPD
Police investigate the scene where a body was found Thursday morning near Park Avenue and Pacific Street.

 ANNA BAUMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Police were investigating after a body was found Thursday morning at Park Avenue and Pacific Street near downtown Omaha.

Two men told a man in a white van that a body had been found behind a building in the area. The two men then walked away from the van, crying, according to reports to Douglas County 911 dispatchers.

The body was found at 1049 Park Ave. The body was just outside the back door of a house .

Police, who were contacted about the discovery shortly before 9:15 a.m., did not say if foul play was suspected .

Motorists had to avoid the area while authorities investigated the scene.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

