This week's weather looks to be pleasant in the Omaha area, but intermittent showers are in the forecast for a few days this week.

The Omaha-area forecast, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley:

Tuesday — Sunny with a high around 85.

Wednesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon with a high around 85.

Wednesday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 65.

Thursday — Partly sunny with a high around 80.

Friday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high around 80.

Friday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 65.

Saturday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high around 80.

Saturday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 65.

Sunday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the low 80s.

