This week's weather looks to be pleasant in the Omaha area, but intermittent showers are in the forecast for a few days this week.
The Omaha-area forecast, according to the National Weather Service office in Valley:
Tuesday — Sunny with a high around 85.
Wednesday — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon with a high around 85.
Wednesday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 65.
Thursday — Partly sunny with a high around 80.
Friday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high around 80.
Friday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 65.
Saturday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high around 80.
Saturday night — A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms with a low around 65.
Sunday — A chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high in the low 80s.
