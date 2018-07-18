A player practicing at a football camp at Millard South High School field suffered what could have been a potentially serious injury Wednesday morning.
The 14-year-old sustained a neck bruise, authorities said, and a rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.
The teen was taken in serious condition to Children's Hospital & Medical Center, according to rescue squad personnel at the scene.
According to a police report, the teen's father said his son "tucked his head'' during a play at practice. The 49-year-old father said X-rays showed nothing was broken or damaged in his son's neck.
The teen was treated at the hospital and later released, the report said, and he was expected to make a full recovery.
Millard South is situated on the south side of Q Street just west of 144th Street.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
(1) comment
Football. A barbaric spectacle...a blood sport for the benefit of beer swilling morons like the ones that pack themselves in at the Husker games. It kills and cripples hundreds every year and once your typical psychopath on steroids is done with his "career" he faces dementia. It should be banned.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.