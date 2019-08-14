Building next to Kubat damaged

A pickup truck crashed into a building at 4920 Center St. early Wednesday. The driver suffered cuts to his face, police said.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Omaha police are investigating whether a man’s medical condition caused a pickup truck to crash into a building next to a midtown pharmacy early Wednesday, causing significant damage to the building.

Kirk E. Kennally, 47, of Papillion was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with cuts to his face, police said.

Kennally was driving a 1993 Chevrolet pickup truck east on Center Street about 1:10 a.m. when it left the roadway to the north and hit a building owned by Kubat Pharmacy at 4920 Center St. The crash caused considerable damage to the building, which is next to the pharmacy. The building had just been renovated for use as a mobility center.

OPPD, MUD and a city building inspector were called out to ensure the safety of the scene. A wall of the building will need to be braced before the vehicle can be safely towed out, police said.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

