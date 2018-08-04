LINCOLN — There is the art of healing and there are the healing arts, and both can be expensive.
University of Nebraska Medical Center Chancellor Jeffrey Gold said he wants his institution to be excellent in both areas.
The NU Board of Regents on Friday approved a donor-funded purchase of 19 Jun Kaneko columns for $900,000.
The columns will go outside the south entrance of the iExcel Center, which is currently under construction. The iExcel Center is part of the $121.8 million Davis Global Center for Advanced Interprofessional Learning.
Gold said Friday that he wasn’t sure if the $900,000 would count toward the requirement that 1 percent of construction costs of a new state building be allocated to public art. A state committee will make that determination, he said.
The Davis Global Center is north of 42nd and Leavenworth Streets.
The Kaneko columns will be ceramic pieces that are 13 feet tall. Gold said they are brightly colored and have individual patterns.
Gold said several philanthropists have agreed to pay for them. He said UNMC already has Kaneko and Dale Chihuly pieces and that the Kaneko columns will be a “tremendous addition” to UNMC’s public art.
