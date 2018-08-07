Lights

A person died in a shooting early Tuesday near Standing Bear Lake in northwest Omaha.

The shooting was reported to Douglas County 911 dispatchers around 2:45 a.m. Police at the scene said they were investigating the shooting death as possibly self-inflicted. 

The location of the shooting was near 144th Street north of Fort Street and just north of a cemetery on the east side of 144th.

That location is near the west end of the lake and recreation area of Dam Site 16.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

