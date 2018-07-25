One person was critically injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash at South 60th and Grover Streets.

Douglas County 911 dispatchers said the crash, which damaged a nearby utility pole, occurred around 6:30 a.m.

The injured person was taken to Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition, according to rescue squad personnel at the scene.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning. Phone: 402-444-1259.

