Two people were injured Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in northwest Omaha.
The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. at 102nd Street and West Maple Road.
Police said a 2016 Ford Focus was eastbound on West Maple approaching the 102nd Street intersection when a City of Omaha Public Works truck turned from westbound West Maple to southbound 102nd. The vehicles collided in the intersection.
Several witnesses told officers that the Focus had a solid green light.
The two occupants of the Focus, Lori Schuman, 48, and Joshua Schuman, 14, both of Omaha, were taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. The Public Works employee, Jonathan A. Fouraker, 36, of Omaha, was uninjured in the crash, police said.
Lori Schuman was partially pinned in the car when a door failed to open, Douglas County 911 dispatchers said.
