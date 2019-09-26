A 21-year-old woman was taken in critical condition to an Omaha hospital early Thursday after being struck by a vehicle near 99th and Maple Streets.

Saadiyo Yusuf Mohamed of Omaha was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with head and internal injuries that are considered life-threatening, Omaha police said.

She remained in critical condition late Thursday morning, a hospital spokeswoman said.

The incident occurred about 6:30 a.m. Mohamed was trying to cross Maple from north to south just east of 99th Street. She was struck by a westbound 2005 Honda Pilot driven by Jordan B. Oldehoff, 22, of Omaha. Oldehoff was not injured. 

There is no crosswalk where Mohamed crossed, police said. Neither excessive speed nor alcohol use was considered a factor in the crash.

