Paramedics performed CPR on a person involved in a crash Saturday afternoon near 229th Street and West Center Road.
The person was taken by ambulance to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy after the crash, which occurred shortly before 3 p.m.
No other serious injuries were reported from the collision.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.