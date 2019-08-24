Paramedics performed CPR on a person involved in a crash Saturday afternoon near 229th Street and West Center Road.

The person was taken by ambulance to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy after the crash, which occurred shortly before 3 p.m.

No other serious injuries were reported from the collision.

