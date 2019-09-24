The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District is lowering its property tax rate.

The new rate will be .037384 per $100 of assessed valuation, down from .0375 per $100, said John Winkler, general manager.

Under the new tax rate, the owner of a home valued at $100,000 would pay $37.38 in taxes, about a 12 cent decrease from the previous year. The new rate goes into effect Jan. 1.

Because property valuations are going up, the NRD still will see an overall increase in total revenues from property taxes.

Winkler said the NRD’s property tax revenues will rise about 6% to $26 million. Most of the increase will go to flood recovery, he said. The agency’s total operating budget is about $70.5 million.

The NRD is also taking advantage of favorable interest rates to refinance some of its debt. By refinancing 2015 and 2017 flood-control and water quality bonds, the NRD expects to save $1.8 million over the remaining life of the bonds. Additionally, the district has refinanced its 2010 bonds, saving $3.5 million to date.

Residents within the district pay less than 2% of their total property tax bill to the NRD. The NRD covers all of Sarpy, Douglas, Washington and Dakota Counties, plus the eastern side of Burt and Thurston Counties.

