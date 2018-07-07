A 48-year-old Papillion woman is recovering in a hospital intensive care unit after she was struck by a 30-foot tree branch that broke in front of her house Wednesday night during a Fourth of July celebration.
Jennifer Luscom was knocked unconscious and left with broken ribs and compression injuries to her spinal column, said Tim Luscom, Jennifer’s husband. She will require surgery.
“It was very terrifying,” he said. “Especially when I saw the size of the limb coming down.”
Luscom said friends and neighbors were gathered at their house about 10 p.m. Wednesday when a large Y-shaped tree limb cracked and fell on top of his wife. He guessed the branch weighed more than 200 pounds.
The wind had picked up at the time, Luscom said, but the heavy rain and storms that later would sweep through had not yet begun.
The Luscoms’ adult son stabilized his mother’s head and neck while others worked to get the tree off her. Papillion firefighters and paramedics arrived quickly, Luscom said.
Jennifer was transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy, where she underwent surgery on her scalp before being admitted to the ICU.
She will be transferred to Immanuel Medical Center for spinal surgery within the next few days.
Luscom said his wife was awake and eating Friday afternoon, and that he had not left the hospital since they arrived.
In the past few days, Luscom said, he has received more than 100 calls, including more than two dozen before 8 a.m. Friday. He said he appreciates the support of so many people and knows Jennifer does, too.
“I’m lucky to have my wife here for myself and my family and all our friends and supporters,” Luscom said. “Because she probably shouldn’t be here with what happened.”
