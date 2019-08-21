Papillion officials plan to review a flashing light crosswalk in the heart of the city to see if additional safety measures are warranted after a girl was struck by a car and critically injured Tuesday.
The in-pavement flashing crosswalk at Washington and Second Streets was installed in June 2017 to help pedestrians safely cross and to warn vehicles to stop.
However, the Papillion Police Department said pedestrians and motorists didn't know how to react to the lights and vehicles didn't always stop. Police posted a video with instructions, and a few months later, the city added signposts with flashing lights.
On Wednesday, Papillion spokesman Trenton Albers said officials have received several comments about the crosswalk after the girl was hit Tuesday afternoon.
"The accident is currently under investigation, but once we have all the facts, we will conduct a thorough review of the incident and crosswalk," Albers said in a press release.
The girl was hit just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Second and Washington Streets (84th Street). In addition to the flashing lights, the crosswalk has yellow crosswalk warning signs and white stripes on the road.
State law requires drivers to stop for pedestrians in crosswalks.
Witnesses told Papillion police that the girl was crossing Washington Street with her brother when a car heading north struck her. The driver remained at the scene, and the girl was taken to Children's Hospital & Medical Center.
No additional information about the girl, including her name or age, or the collision has been released.
St. Columbkille Catholic Church, at Sixth and Washington Streets, will hold a prayer session for the girl and her family at 5:30 Wednesday night. Members of the public are invited to attend.
"Her family has asked for our prayers and has said that they are in need of a miracle," a person wrote in a Papillion Facebook group when sharing the news about the gathering. "Let's come together as a community and show our unwavering support for this little girl and her family."
