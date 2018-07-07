A popular downtown Papillion bar will keep its liquor license after some residents had expressed concerns about noise coming from the venue and filed a complaint with the city.
At a meeting this week, Papillion’s City Council dismissed the complaint against The Stave, a wine and cheese bar run by the owners of Northwoods Cheese Haus.
But first came a long, heated discussion that both the public and council members seemed to struggle to follow.
“The Stave ... continuously plays loud music on Friday and Saturday,” said the complaint, which five residents filed June 25. “This can be heard as far as the area of 96th and Lincoln (streets) ... They are also having weddings with music past the time of (10 p.m.)”
The council unanimously voted to throw out the complaint — and whether The Stave’s outdoor concerts were indeed too loud or went too late wasn’t the point, it said. The noise outlined in the complaint just doesn’t legally have anything to do with a liquor license.
Monica Anderson, one of the complainants, told the council she had approached the city seeking a way to register her concerns. She didn’t care about The Stave’s liquor license — she just wanted the bar to be quiet.
“This was the tool I was given when it came to alleviating the noise from that business,” she said. “This was my last resort.”
But the complaint riled fans of The Stave in a community Facebook group and drew an angry crowd to the July 3 meeting. The business is at 320 N. Washington St. in Papillion.
Even after the council voted to dismiss the complaint, several supporters of The Stave spoke during the meeting’s public comment.
The Stave isn’t loud, they said, and its clientele is respectful to neighbors.
