A cacophony of chirping birds and insects overrides the faint roar of cars coming from beyond the grove of trees.
It’s easy to forget you’re in the middle of suburbia when you enter the Pacific Preserve, a public park at 162nd and Pacific Streets that was dedicated Wednesday.
The 20 acres, given to the city by Judy and Jim Wigton, inhabits a long, narrow strip of land stretching from Pacific Street to West Dodge Road. It's bordered by a railroad track on one side and the Papillion Creek on the other. It opened for public use Wednesday.
The natural reserve is unlike other parks in Omaha, said Brooks Bench, the city’s parks and recreation director. The scenic walking trail preserves a natural space for pollinators such as bees and birds that play a crucial role in a healthy ecosystem.
“It’s a respectful step we can take to provide an environment where these pollinators can thrive,” said Mayor Jean Stothert, who attended Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting.
Park rules differ from what's in effect in other parks. It is off-limits to bikes and pets, and people must pack out all trash they bring in.
“We are striving to preserve nature and wildlife in this area because we really want to make this space a neat and peaceful experience for all," Bench said.
A path of crushed rock winds through the low-maintenance, treed area that offers several groups of limestone benches. Other than the path itself, little has been done to curb the wild tangle of natural trees and grass.
Mark Anderson, who lives less than a mile away, has been riding his bike past construction for months. He came out Wednesday eager to explore the new area.
Compared to other city parks, he said, this one is unique in its bent toward sustaining wildlife and creating a serene, natural space.
“It’s very soothing and very therapeutic, really,” Anderson said. “A lot of people enjoy things like this.”
Bob Wigton, Jim Wigton’s older brother, said in an interview that nature has always been important to their family. Judy Wigton previously donated money for the creation of Elkhorn's Lawrence Youngman Lake, which is named for her father.
Bob Wigton strolled along the path Wednesday, admiring the subtle ways the area has been cleared and cleaned up since his family owned it.
“I think it's wonderful,” he said. “You can feel like you’re lost in the woods.”
