U.S. Highway 30 between Fremont and Arlington was underwater for about three months after flooding in March.

Month after month, damaging weather hasn’t let up in Nebraska.

So on Wednesday, Gov. Pete Ricketts issued this year’s second state of emergency. It comes after the first declaration, caused by the historic March flooding, was extended because of continuing bad weather.

The two declarations mean the 2019 state of emergency period in Nebraska runs from early March through early September. The first emergency period ran from March 9 to July 14, and this one is for July 15 “to the present.”

Bryan Tuma, assistant director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, said it’s important for local officials to assess and document damage from flooding that’s occurred since mid-July.

As with the first declaration, the second will make it easier for the state to help local governments recover and will allow the state to seek federal assistance.

