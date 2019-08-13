One person was flown by helicopter to an Omaha hospital Monday night following a fire at a mobile home park in Valley.
Firefighters from Valley were called to C & K Mobile Home Park, 215 W. Meigs St., at 11:35 p.m., according to a Douglas County 911 dispatcher. One person was rescued from a mobile home and taken by ambulance in serious condition to a landing site for a medical helicopter.
The person was then flown to the Nebraska Medical Center. The Omaha Fire Department also responded to assist at the scene and shut off the gas line to the unit, said Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
