A 26-year-old was man was injured Sunday afternoon when the SUV he was driving swerved off the road at 126th and Fort Streets and flipped in a ditch, police said.
He suffered head and chest injuries in the crash, reported at 3:55 p.m., police said. Paramedics considered him in critical condition en route to the Nebraska Medical Center. Police later said he was expected to survive.
Fort Street between 126th and 129th Streets was temporarily closed down.
The man had been traveling east on Fort in a 2018 Jeep Renegade. He hit the brakes hard when he came upon traffic stopped at the intersection and swerved off the road and into the ditch along Fort, according to police.
The man, who was alone in the Jeep, was not wearing a seat belt and was ticketed on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, negligent driving and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
