Nebraska Humane Society reports excess of cats ready to be adopted. Cats 6-months or older can be adoopted for free and kittens can be adopted two for $100.

 NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY

The Nebraska Humane Society is on the verge of a cat-astrophe.

The organization is now offering free cat adoptions to encourage Omahans to take home a furry friend and help make space at the overcrowded shelter.

The shelter, 8929 Fort St., is at capacity, with cats in overflow kennels, and 150 cats available for homes, said Pam Wiese, the organization’s spokeswoman, in an email.

“We need adopters to come and adopt cats,” Wiese said, “so we can make room for the cats still coming in behind these.”

All cats six months and up can be adopted for free. Kittens can be adopted “two for one” for $100.

The Humane Society is asking people who wish to surrender their cats to wait at least a week until the shelter begins to empty out.

All cats have been spayed, neutered, microchipped and have their first shots and rabies vaccination.

“All they need are homes,” Wiese said.