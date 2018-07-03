A 45-year-old Omaha man charged with first-degree murder was ordered held without bail Tuesday during a hearing in Sarpy County Court.

Christopher J. Reagan of Omaha was charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, robbery and attempted robbery in connection with the death of Brent M. Quigley, 38, of Bellevue. Reagan’s co-defendant, Alisia C. Cooke, 28, of Omaha, also faces the same charges, said Assistant Sarpy County Attorney Laurie Burgess, but she won’t appear before a judge until Thursday due to illness.

Quigley, 39, was found dead by Bellevue police about 12:40 a.m. June 26 in his home at 7209 S. 42nd St. Officers had been dispatched to the house upon receiving a report of an unresponsive man.

Two days later, officers went to a home near 42nd and Center Streets in Omaha. At some point overnight, they served a search warrant and took Reagan and Cooke into custody.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

