A 45-year-old Omaha man charged with first-degree murder was ordered held without bail Tuesday during a hearing in Sarpy County Court.
Christopher J. Reagan of Omaha was charged with first-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, robbery and attempted robbery in connection with the death of Brent M. Quigley, 38, of Bellevue. Reagan’s co-defendant, Alisia C. Cooke, 28, of Omaha, also faces the same charges, said Assistant Sarpy County Attorney Laurie Burgess, but she won’t appear before a judge until Thursday due to illness.
Quigley, 39, was found dead by Bellevue police about 12:40 a.m. June 26 in his home at 7209 S. 42nd St. Officers had been dispatched to the house upon receiving a report of an unresponsive man.
Two days later, officers went to a home near 42nd and Center Streets in Omaha. At some point overnight, they served a search warrant and took Reagan and Cooke into custody.
