An Omaha woman who married her fiance from her hospital bed Monday has died, hospital officials confirmed Friday evening.
Melissa Jordan, 31, wed Boenerges Duran at Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in a ceremony hospital staff organized with help from kind strangers.
The couple had been together for nine years, engaged for one. Then Jordan became critically ill, her condition quickly spiraling into liver and kidney failure.
Last week, Debra Reeg and a colleague decided to make the couple’s wedding dream a reality.
Reeg, a palliative care nurse practitioner at CUMC-Bergan Mercy, posted on a Facebook wedding group she’s a part of, asking if someone would be willing to donate a dress.
Within minutes, she had her first dress offer. Soon it was 30 or more. Within three hours, Reeg had offers of a cake, hairstyling and makeup help, a photographer, flowers, decorations and food.
On Monday, members of the couple’s families, including Jordan’s parents and brothers from Arizona, gathered around her bed in the intensive care unit. Duran walked down a hallway lined with hospital staff to her bedside, the medical equipment draped in purple, flowers on the tables, a sign overhead reading “Mr. and Mrs.”
But the bride, whose condition had declined in recent days, died late Thursday. Her new husband and other family members were with her, hospital officials confirmed.
Jordan's sister, Elise Chesson of Blair, said Jordan "had a heart of gold" and "had a way of befriending everyone she met."
"She was loved on this earth. She is loved even more in heaven because she is surrounded by God and his angels," Chesson said.
The family has started a Go Fund Me account to raise money for funeral expenses which can be found here.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.