Teletype accessibility, privacy and resources

Q: Are TTY devices available across the VA?

A: Eligible veterans with hearing loss can obtain at no cost a Voice Carry Over telephone and services through the Telecommunications Relay Service (TRS) from various providers across the country.

VA-enrolled veterans with hearing loss who cannot use an amplified telephone and are concerned about using a third party to facilitate a Voice Carry Over telephone conversation should use secure messaging through My HealtheVet. A veteran can refill VA prescriptions using the Rx refill feature of My HealtheVet and can send secure messages to their provider as needed. A veteran can use My HealtheVet to schedule an appointment online in primary care and mental health at most VA facilities.

Q: How does VA communicate remotely with deaf/hearing-impaired veterans who call into hospitals, clinics and regional offices?

A: All VA websites provide a link to toll-free numbers under “Contact Us.” Within the list of toll-free numbers, TTY users are directed to dial 711.

Also, the Federal Benefits booklet for veterans, dependents and survivors includes a TTY number: https://www.va.gov/opa/publications/benefits_book/2017_Federal_Benefits_for_Veterans.pdf

This booklet is distributed at VA medical centers, and the direct TTY number is 1-800-829-4833.

Q: What about concerns raised by some deaf or blind veterans about communicating sensitive medical information through an unknown third party?

A: All staff are required to adhere to 711 privacy issues.