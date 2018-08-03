Omahans could light off fireworks in the city for even fewer days than what has been proposed by Mayor Jean Stothert.

Stothert wants to cut when people in Omaha can use fireworks during the Fourth of July holiday from 10 days to five.

Councilman Rich Pahls, who leads the council’s law committee, said there’s some interest among the council to allow even fewer days. He said the final proposal is likely to be five days or fewer.

“We’re not going to increase the days,” he said.

Pahls said some council members, however, want to give vendors another day or two to sell fireworks than what’s been proposed so that they are guaranteed a weekend.

Stothert has proposed making vendors wait to sell fireworks until June 29. The current selling season begins June 25.

The council is scheduled to vote on Stothert’s proposal on Tuesday, but Pahls said instead the final decision won’t happen until later in August or early September. He said he’s collecting information from council members now.

“My intent is to have it solved so when we present it, it’ll be pretty clear to everybody so nobody’s going to have to amend it,” he said.

More than 20 people voiced opinions on Stothert’s proposal during a public hearing last month. Stothert said her office received 1,200 calls and emails complaining about fireworks this year. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and Fire Chief Dan Olsen support shortening the season.

Still, several organizations that get permits to sell fireworks in Omaha as a fundraiser asked the city to keep the existing rules. Others questioned if a change would make a difference because it’s difficult to enforce the city’s current ordinance.

Pahls said council members are talking about limiting the number of permits to sell. Fifty organizations got permits to sell fireworks in Omaha this year.

Pahls said there’s interest among the council to require safety information to be posted at fireworks stands. He said there’s also interest in increasing fines for illegal fireworks use, which has been floated by Councilwoman Aimee Melton.

(3) comments

mavhus21
Connor Willingham

Here are my thoughts:

1) Restrict the use of fireworks to July 4th ONLY
2) Restrict the sale of fireworks to July 3-4
3) Increase the fine for noncompliance
4) Decrease the permits for firework sellers (I get it's a big moneymaker but no way should there be 50 locations)

It would also be nice for the cities in Douglas and Sarpy counties to enter into an interlocal arrangement to set a common fireworks ordinance, but that seems unlikely. The plan outline, however, would be a good first step. 10 days is just way too much.

Report Add Reply
dlaubsc
Jackie Reacher

I share you thoughts exactly. You could make it 12 hours and they would still shoot them off for 10 days!

Report Add Reply
DPARSOW
DEBRA PARSOW

Connor Willingham has got it right!

Report Add Reply

