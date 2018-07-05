A 42-year-old man was seriously injured Wednesday night in Omaha when he was struck by a vehicle in what police said was a road rage incident on Interstate 480.

Officers were dispatched to southbound I-480 just south of Martha Street about 6:30 p.m. to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Police said their investigation found that during a road rage incident, a passenger got out of a vehicle stopped on I-480 and attempted to confront the 44-year-old driver of a 2016 Nissan Rogue.

The Nissan, in a rush to leave the scene, struck the pedestrian, police said.

The pedestrian, an Omaha man, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. Police said he suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries to his pelvis. He was cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, a Council Bluffs man, was arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene of a serious personal injury crash.

Jay Withrow covers breaking news for The World-Herald overnight and early morning.

