A banana thrown at a man's face prompted a call to Omaha police.
Officers were called to Benson Tower at 59th Street and Northwest Radial Highway shortly before 9:20 a.m. Thursday "in order to investigate an assault with a banana." A 53-year-old man said he had gotten into an argument with a 23-year-old female resident.
The man told police he walked away to de-escalate the situation, but as the elevator doors were about to close, the man saw the woman's hand "punch through the door, followed by a banana," according to a police report.
The woman threw the banana at the man, hitting him in the face and dirtying his red T-shirt, the man reported.
Officers could "see a small amount of banana smudge" on the man's shirt, the police report said, but no mark was visible on his face.
"The banana was not recovered and its whereabouts were unknown," officers said in their report.
When police talked to the woman, she told them she had started arguing with the man because he was trying to throw away items that belonged in the building's common area.
The woman said the man then called her and her baby ugly, officers reported, and he said "she was giving all of his friends STDs."
The woman told police she threw the banana, but didn't know if it hit the man.
