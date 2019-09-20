Omaha police are investigating a Friday morning shooting that fatally wounded a 17-year-old boy.
Shortly before 2 a.m., police were called to near 43rd Street and Laurel Avenue about a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Gary L. Marshall in the front seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.
Marshall was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Two juveniles at the scene were taken to police headquarters for questioning. Police said they are not searching for anyone else in connection with the incident.
