The Omaha Police Department is asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl.
Emily Briles last was seen at the Omaha Central High School football game on Friday. Briles is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds. She last was seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, white jeans, tennis shoes and a Champion backpack.
Omaha police said Tuesday afternoon that detectives don't think Briles is in any immediate danger, but they still want the public's help in finding her.
Anyone with information on Briles' whereabouts is urged to call 402-444-4123 or 911.
