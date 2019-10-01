The Omaha Police Department is asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl.

Emily Briles last was seen at the Omaha Central High School football game on Friday. Briles is 5 feet 6 inches tall and 140 pounds. She last was seen wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, white jeans, tennis shoes and a Champion backpack.

Omaha police said Tuesday afternoon that detectives don't think Briles is in any immediate danger, but they still want the public's help in finding her.

Anyone with information on Briles' whereabouts is urged to call 402-444-4123 or 911.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription