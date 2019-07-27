Omaha police have arrested a 39-year-old Lyft driver in connection with a sexual assault of a passenger.

Komlanvi M. Avitso was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Friday morning on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault.

Officials said Avitso had been working as a driver for Lyft, a ride-share company, when he picked up a 24-year-old woman on May 19 at about 1:30 a.m.

The woman went to police later that day and said she had been sexually assaulted sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to a police report.

She had left a bar and was only a few blocks from home, authorities said, but Avitso allegedly took several hours before returning her to her home.

Officials said they also collected Avitso’s DNA from the woman’s body.

