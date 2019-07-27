Omaha police have arrested a 39-year-old Lyft driver in connection with a sexual assault of a passenger.
Komlanvi M. Avitso was booked into the Douglas County Jail on Friday morning on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault.
Officials said Avitso had been working as a driver for Lyft, a ride-share company, when he picked up a 24-year-old woman on May 19 at about 1:30 a.m.
The woman went to police later that day and said she had been sexually assaulted sometime between 1:30 a.m. and 4 a.m., according to a police report.
She had left a bar and was only a few blocks from home, authorities said, but Avitso allegedly took several hours before returning her to her home.
Officials said they also collected Avitso’s DNA from the woman’s body.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.