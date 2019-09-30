20190203_biz_airport03

In 2018, Omaha’s Eppley Airfield was again one of the country’s fastest-growing airports.

 BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

A United Airlines flight bound for Newark, New Jersey, on Monday had trouble with its landing gear after takeoff from Omaha's Eppley Airfield and had to land back at the airport.

United Flight 3605, operated by Republic Airways, took off from Eppley at 12:55 p.m., Eppley Police Chief Tim Conahan said. Shortly after takeoff, he said, the pilot contacted the tower and said he was having problems with the plane's landing gear.

The aircraft, an Embraer 170, circled for a while to burn off some fuel and then landed at 2:02 p.m., Conahan said.

The flight was carrying 64 passengers and a crew of four, said Jon Austin, a Republic Airways spokesman. The passengers were to head to Newark on a different aircraft while the plane they were on gets checked out.

Tags

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription