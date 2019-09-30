A United Airlines flight bound for Newark, New Jersey, on Monday had trouble with its landing gear after takeoff from Omaha's Eppley Airfield and had to land back at the airport.
United Flight 3605, operated by Republic Airways, took off from Eppley at 12:55 p.m., Eppley Police Chief Tim Conahan said. Shortly after takeoff, he said, the pilot contacted the tower and said he was having problems with the plane's landing gear.
The aircraft, an Embraer 170, circled for a while to burn off some fuel and then landed at 2:02 p.m., Conahan said.
The flight was carrying 64 passengers and a crew of four, said Jon Austin, a Republic Airways spokesman. The passengers were to head to Newark on a different aircraft while the plane they were on gets checked out.
