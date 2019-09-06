Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert was not injured in a crash that occurred last week while she was driving a City of Omaha vehicle.

Two people were cited in connection with the crash, which occurred Aug. 28 near 130th and I Streets shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to an Omaha police report.

The report said Stothert, who was driving a 2018 Ford Edge, was headed east on I Street behind a truck when she attempted to drive past the truck on the right. The truck driver then tried to turn right onto 130th Street and the truck struck Stothert’s SUV.

Stothert crash

The police diagram of the Aug. 28 crash. Mayor Jean Stothert was driving vehicle 1, a city-owned Ford Edge.

After the crash, police said, the driver and passenger of the truck switched positions and told police that the passenger had been driving.

When police confronted the pair with a video of the switch, the driver told them his license was suspended and he didn’t want to lose his job, prompting the switch.

The driver was cited on suspicion of providing false information and driving under suspension. The passenger was cited on suspicion of providing false information.

Stothert, who was alone in the vehicle, was not cited.

The report said the City of Omaha vehicle sustained $8,500 in damage. A spokeswoman for the mayor said Thursday that Stothert will not comment on the crash.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription