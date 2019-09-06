Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert was not injured in a crash that occurred last week while she was driving a City of Omaha vehicle.
Two people were cited in connection with the crash, which occurred Aug. 28 near 130th and I Streets shortly before 9:30 a.m., according to an Omaha police report.
The report said Stothert, who was driving a 2018 Ford Edge, was headed east on I Street behind a truck when she attempted to drive past the truck on the right. The truck driver then tried to turn right onto 130th Street and the truck struck Stothert’s SUV.
After the crash, police said, the driver and passenger of the truck switched positions and told police that the passenger had been driving.
When police confronted the pair with a video of the switch, the driver told them his license was suspended and he didn’t want to lose his job, prompting the switch.
The driver was cited on suspicion of providing false information and driving under suspension. The passenger was cited on suspicion of providing false information.
Stothert, who was alone in the vehicle, was not cited.
The report said the City of Omaha vehicle sustained $8,500 in damage. A spokeswoman for the mayor said Thursday that Stothert will not comment on the crash.
How is this even possible?
"The report said Stothert, who was driving a 2018 Ford Edge, was headed east on I Street behind a 2015 Mitsubishi truck when she attempted to pass the truck on the right while the truck was turning right onto South 130th Street."
That does not make any sense with Stothert passing on the right while the truck was making a right hand turn?
Unless the truck was turning from the middle lane?
Sounds like Stothert might be responsible for the crash and damage to city property.
Was she texting at the time?
Why wasn't Stothert ticketed if she were at fault?
The truck was probably one of those "makes wide turns" trucks and when it shifted left so it could make the turn she tried to pass on the right. If the truck used it's turn signal, she would be at fault. Assuming she was using the vehicle with the city's permission, the city (or it's insurance) would be responsible for any damage to both vehicles and she could be ticketed. Many times the drivers in that situation are not ticketed though. If they didn't use their signal, it will probably be deemed a no fault accident and everyone pays for their own damage.
Mayor Jean is, was and never will be wrong. Just ask her.
Ha good point
Agree. 😲
If there is video of the driver and passenger making the switch, is there video of the accident?
Glad everyone is ok, but this is an issue in Omaha. Everyone wants to get there (?) first. And if not first, you are taking space I want so I'm going to take it. Period.
