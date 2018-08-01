Mayor Jean Stothert’s proposed 2019 budget received lots of praise during a public hearing Tuesday.
One of Stothert’s biggest supporters called the proposal “readable and transparent” but offered ways to cut the budget and shift money to reducing taxes instead.
The City of Omaha’s budget would exceed $1 billion for the first time under Stothert’s proposal. Of that, the general fund for city operations would grow 3.4 percent to $400 million.
The budget would allocate $6.6 million to various organizations and nonprofits. While that’s the same amount as 2018, it makes changes in which organizations receive money.
Doug Kagan of Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom noted that Stothert is recommending less money for some “nonbasic, private entities” but also funding new ones.
“These handouts take money that otherwise could fund basic city services and/or tax relief,” he said.
Stothert is proposing no change in the city’s property tax rate or 2.5 percent restaurant tax.
Representatives from several of the organizations that would receive funding spoke in support Tuesday, including Julie Shrader, founder and president of Rejuvenating Women, which is set to receive $40,000 in 2019.
Shrader said her organization, which would receive city funding for the first time, offers services and resources, including a place to live, to people who have been victims of human trafficking. Rejuvenating Women also partners with a medical facility to remove victims’ tattoo branding.
“We can’t do it without your funding,” Shrader said.
Omaha Together One Community thanked Stothert for her recommendation to put $1.1 million — the same as 2018 — toward demolishing dangerous buildings.
But the group also urged the city’s Planning Department to fill housing code inspector positions. According to data compiled by OTOC, the city hasn’t kept up with hiring for inspector positions that have been budgeted.
Stothert’s 2019 budget calls for nine housing inspectors.
A representative from the Planning Department said during an earlier briefing Tuesday that the inspector position is “not a glamorous job” but noted that the department hired new inspectors recently.
Linda Twomey, executive director of the Siena-Francis House, thanked Stothert for budgeting $50,000 for her organization.
Twomey said the shelter uses the money for case management and other services to help 3,700 people who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless. That’s about half of the 7,000 people who experience homelessness in Omaha, she said.
Twomey said data shows more services are needed so that people can obtain housing, mental health services and employment or some source of income.
The council is set to vote on the proposal on Aug. 21.
