An Omaha man missing since June has been found dead inside his truck in a ravine along Interstate 80.
Shawn McWilliams, 50, of Omaha had been missing since about 4 a.m. June 19 when he told his longtime girlfriend, Deb Warneke, he was going for a drive, something she says he sometimes did. McWilliams had diabetes and didn't have his medication with him when he left, she said.
The truck was found in a creek, underneath an Interstate 80 bridge near Ashland, according to Cody Thomas, spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. It wasn't visible to passing traffic, he said.
Warneke filed a missing persons report for McWilliams when he didn't come home. His last known location based on a cell phone ping was near 72nd and Jones Streets, she has said. She has also said that McWilliams had texted her that he might drive to Lincoln.
McWilliams' blue 2007 Ford Sport Trac was found by a worker mowing in the area.
"Thank you to everyone for all of the prayers and looking for Shawn," Warneke posted on Facebook Thursday. "They found him and his truck in a creek along I80 today. He is in a better place now."
