An Omaha man died in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night near U.S. Highway 75 in the Ponca Hills.
Richard Zadina, 53, died on his 53rd birthday, according to Capt. Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.
About 10 p.m., an area resident spotted the glow of a motorcycle headlight in a ditch on Calhoun Road just south of Ponca Road and went to investigate. The resident called 911 and began CPR.
Emergency personnel from the Fort Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department took Zadina to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Hudson said investigators traced Zadina's whereabouts earlier in the evening to an area bar, and they noticed a strong odor of alcohol on him.
The crash remains under investigation.
