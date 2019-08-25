An Omaha man died early Sunday when his motorcycle crashed near the intersection of 72nd and Spring Streets.

Omaha police said Brandon Valverde, 22, was southbound on 72nd Street north of Spring when his motorcycle left the roadway and hit a wall. Valverde was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were called to the scene shortly before 5 a.m. Speed and alcohol were being investigated as possible factors in the crash, police said.

