A 33-year-old Omaha man died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash early Sunday in north Omaha.

Troy D. Minnifield was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. near 36th and Redick Avenues, a police spokesman said.

Minnifield, who was wearing an approved helmet, was riding south on a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle on Martin Avenue when it struck a curb and lost control. The motorcycle and the rider slid 90 feet before coming to a rest, police said.

Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.

