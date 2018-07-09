A 33-year-old Omaha man died from his injuries after a motorcycle crash early Sunday in north Omaha.
Troy D. Minnifield was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The crash occurred shortly after 6 a.m. near 36th and Redick Avenues, a police spokesman said.
Minnifield, who was wearing an approved helmet, was riding south on a 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle on Martin Avenue when it struck a curb and lost control. The motorcycle and the rider slid 90 feet before coming to a rest, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.