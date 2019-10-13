A 43-year-old Omaha man was critically injured early Sunday after he was ejected in a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Fontenelle Boulevard and the Northwest Radial.
Paul J. Lee was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with internal injuries considered to be life-threatening, according to an Omaha police spokesman. A hospital spokeswoman said no information on his condition was being released.
Investigators determined that a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Mary J. Miller, 49, of Omaha, was northbound on Fontenelle Boulevard just north of the Northwest Radial about 1:30 a.m. The Chevrolet was struck by a southbound 2005 Kia Sedona driven by Lee.
The Kia continued onto to a median, where it struck a flagpole and a stone monument. Lee, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the Kia.
Miller, who sustained a broken wrist, was also taken to the Nebraska Medical Center. The crash remains under investigation.
