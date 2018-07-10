Crews put out a house fire Sunday morning near 22nd and Manderson Streets that left the northeast Omaha home heavily damaged.
The structure, valued at $44,500, sustained $35,000 in damage, officials said, and $15,200 in contents were lost.
Firefighters reported that they spotted smoke from 30th Street and Ames Avenue as they approached the scene of the fire about 10:10 a.m., officials said.
At the home on 22nd Street, crews reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the front of the house. Crews quickly brought the fire under control.
Two people who were in the home at the time of the fire escaped unharmed. Fire crews rescued a dog from the home.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.