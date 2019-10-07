The City of Omaha has hired a recently retired employee to replace the human resources director who resigned abruptly in August.
Mayor Jean Stothert hired Deborah Sander to head the Human Resources Department, which handles the city's hiring, firing and employee benefits.
Sander worked 28 years for the city before before retiring as payroll manager in December. She will start her new post Oct. 21 and be paid $162,000 a year.
Stothert praised Sander's experience, along with her "excellent credentials in finance, hiring and training, technology, employment and pension policies.”
The mayor's office credited Sander with implementing the Human Resources Department's new information system, its first major update in 30 years.
She replaces Tim Young, who resigned in August after city employees had complained about his management style, including playing favorites.
Young said those concerns had nothing to do with his departure. And Stothert praised him for helping to save the city money on health insurance.
Sander, whose pension was already approved in December, will return the pension payments she has already received.
