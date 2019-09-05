A firefighter was injured by falling debris Wednesday night after crews responded to a fire in an automotive shop in southwest Omaha.
The firefighter, a 46-year-old man whose name has not been released, was taken to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. The injury to the 17-year veteran was not thought to be life-threatening, but he remained at the hospital overnight for observation, according to a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department.
Firefighters were called to Powers Automotive Inc. at 14810 Grover St., about 9:30 p.m., the spokesman said. When they arrived, they quickly extinguished a fire in a van parked beside the business, but they determined the fire had originated inside the building.
The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes. The business was closed at the time and no one was found at the location.
The building, valued at about $445,000, sustained an estimated $75,000 in damage, the department spokesman said. More than $175,000 worth of contents also was lost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.