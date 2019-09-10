The public is invited to Omaha fire stations to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11.
At 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, crews at Fire Department stations will observe a one-minute moment of silence. Firetrucks, pulled out of the stations, will have emergency lights on during the observance.
