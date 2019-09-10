Downtown fire station honor

Firefighters and other first responders stand in front of the main fire station in downtown Omaha last year on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

 KEVIN COLE/THE WORLD-HERALD

The public is invited to Omaha fire stations to remember those who lost their lives on Sept. 11.

At 9:11 a.m. Wednesday, crews at Fire Department stations will observe a one-minute moment of silence. Firetrucks, pulled out of the stations, will have emergency lights on during the observance.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription