The Omaha-Douglas Public Building Commission will consider preliminary, but important, steps Thursday toward Douglas County’s proposed $120 million juvenile justice center.
The commission has been preparing to work with Douglas County and a nonprofit development corporation to erect the complex southwest of 18th and Harney Streets. It would include a new youth detention center and a 10-story tower that would house juvenile courts and judges’ offices, related juvenile justice and family services, and the Douglas County attorney’s and public defender’s offices.
The commission is scheduled to vote Thursday on a number of resolutions regarding the proposal.
One is a reimbursement agreement with Douglas County. The commission would agree to advance $1.45 million for preliminary design, soil testing and other site-related services. The county would pay that back if the County Board decided not to go forward with the project.
Another resolution would authorize the nonprofit Douglas County Unified Justice Development Corp. to oversee the project as the representative for Douglas County and the Building Commission.
A third resolution would approve an agreement between the Building Commission and Douglas County to work together to plan and build the justice center. Among other things, the agreement says the commission and the county will use their best efforts to begin construction by November of this year and complete it by January 2022.
The Building Commission is scheduled to meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in the legislative chambers of the City-County Building, 1819 Farnam St.
