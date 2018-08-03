Omaha’s residential trash hauler still isn’t picking up yard waste separately from other garbage across the city, even though city taxpayers are paying $500,000 a month for it to do so.
So far, Mayor Jean Stothert has fined the hauler, Waste Management, $44,000. Several members of the City Council say that’s not enough given the city’s half a million-dollar monthly payments for separate collection.
Omaha City Councilman Brinker Harding grilled officials from the city’s Public Works Department on the company’s failure to adhere to the terms of its contract earlier this week during a hearing on the city’s budget.
Public Works Director Bob Stubbe said there was no question the public pays a significant amount for Waste Management to pick up yard waste.
“Or for not picking it up” separately, said Harding, “which I think is wrong.”
Harding questioned whether the city should amend its contract with Waste Management, but Stubbe said there’s no plan to do that.
After the hearing, Assistant Public Works Director Jim Theiler said the penalty for not picking up yard waste separately is negotiated using a formula that considers the number of routes that aren’t getting separate yard waste pickup.
The formula was used in 2016 when Stothert agreed to let Waste Management collect trash and yard waste together. That year, the company reimbursed the city about $470,000 because it didn’t collect yard waste separately for about eight months as the contract spells out.
“We set a precedent,” Theiler said.
But some question whether the penalty is severe enough because Waste Management also benefits from the amount of material brought to the landfill.
Waste Management runs the Pheasant Point landfill and gets most of the so-called tipping fees, which the city pays to dump waste there.
The city last month paid $334,000 to dump trash and yard waste in the landfill. That’s about the same amount the city paid in tipping fees in June 2017, when only some parts of the city were getting separate collection.
Asked if the penalty is a wash given the higher tipping fees, Theiler said that Waste Management is not profiting off the city by collecting yard waste with garbage. A Waste Management spokeswoman said the penalty is “far greater” than the additional tipping fees.
Waste Management is still picking up residents’ grass clippings and leaves. But they’re mostly being dumped into the same truck as regular garbage and hauled to the landfill. The company’s contract with the city calls for the separate collection of yard waste from April to about Thanksgiving.
Problems with separate yard waste collection have gone on for years and representatives from Waste Management, the city’s contracted hauler, have said the company can’t staff enough trucks to separately collect because of a national shortage of drivers.
Waste Management spokeswoman Lisa Disbrow said the company continues to focus on picking up waste the day it’s set out. And the company, she said, is providing “limited separate collection based on our staffing levels.”
The city pays Waste Management millions of dollars each year to collect and dispose of trash, yard waste and recyclables from about 140,000 households. Of that, the charge for yard waste collection comes out to roughly $468,000 a month, figuring $3.34 monthly for each household. It’s not clear what percentage of households aren’t getting their yard waste and other trash collected separately, though most aren’t.
(Omahans don’t pay a waste collection bill like people who live in the suburbs. Instead, the money comes from city revenues such as property and sales taxes.)
Stothert has penalized Waste Management $100,000 total for pickup problems this year, mostly because enough resident complaints have piled up to warrant fines.
Of that, $44,000 is tied to the company not providing separate yard waste collection across the city, and Stothert has said the city will continue to penalize Waste Management for not providing the separate collection.
Councilman Rich Pahls said the city “ought to reexamine” the penalty for picking up yard waste and trash together.
Councilman Pete Festersen said it’s clear Waste Management has a financial incentive to co-collect waste while paying a minimal fine.
“If the contractor is not performing ... there should be remuneration to taxpayers or a penalty large enough to encourage change of behavior,” he said.
Festersen said he will push for stronger performance provisions in the city’s next garbage contract. The current contract is set to expire at the end of 2020.
Waste Management has said it intends to bid on the next contract. The city has said several other companies also have expressed interest.
Theiler said the city has budgeted $14.3 million in 2019 to pay Waste Management for picking up residents’ waste. The city has budgeted another $3.5 million for tipping fees to the landfill.
